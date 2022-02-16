No Russia's Ukraine attack happened

16 Feb. 13:40

It did not happen: contrary to the forecasts of overseas analysts, Russia did not “invade” Ukraine last night, and all the allegations about this turned out to be just fakes.



Earlier, Politico, citing sources, wrote that US President Joe Biden announced February 16 as the date of Russia's "invasion" of Ukraine.



The British tabloids Sun and Mirror immediately picked up the crazy idea: citing U.S. intelligence, they wrote that, despite the statements of the Russian Ministry of Defense about the withdrawal of troops after the exercises, the “invasion of Ukraine” was allegedly planned for 4.00 Moscow time on Wednesday.



Now The Sun has changed the title and text of its article, promising: "Russia is set to invade Ukraine at any time with a massive missile blitz and 200000 troops, according to US intelligence."



Russia, as it was announced, is withdrawing troops from the exercise areas: a special train carrying tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery mounts has crossed the Crimean Bridge on the way back to permanent military bases after drills in Crimea.

"A train carrying military equipment belonging to the units stationed in the Southern Military District has crossed the Crimean Bridge on its way to permanent bases after completing routing drills," the statement reads.



According to the ministry, the Southern Military District’s troops that took part in tactical drills at training grounds on the Crimean Peninsula are now heading to their permanent bases by train. "Troops have loaded tracked armored vehicles (tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery mounts) onto flat cars at loading points," the statement added.

Once back at the permanent bases, the military equipment will be maintained and prepared for the next round of combat training, the Defense Ministry noted.

The Russian Armed Forces continue a series of large-scale military drills involving all military districts, fleets and airborne troops. The tactical drills took place at 15 combined-arms training grounds. The exercises involved reinforced companies of battalion tactical groups.