Russian cross-country skiers win Olympics bronze in women’s team sprint classic

16 Feb. 15:00

Russian cross-country skiers Yulia Stupak and Natalia Nepryaeva won bronze on Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in women’s team sprint classic event.

The gold in the race was coined by Germany’s Katharina Hennig and Victoria Carl with the result of 22 minutes 09.85 seconds and the silver was bagged by the Swedish duo of Maja Dahlqvist and Jonna Sundling, who finished only 0.17 seconds behind the winners of the competition.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 9th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics boasting four gold, eight silver and 11 bronze medals (23 in total).

Team Norway tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with 13 gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals (28 in total). Germany is 2nd with 10 gold, six silver and four bronze medals (20 in total). Team USA is in 3rd place with eight gold, seven silver and four bronze medals (19 in total).