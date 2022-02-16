Russia reports over 179,000 daily COVID-19 cases

16 Feb. 15:20

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 179,284 over the past day to 14,659,880, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.23%.

As many as 19,573 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 10.3% from 21,833 a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 30 regions the number of those hospitalized has increased, according to the crisis center.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 11,262 over the past day versus 8,160 a day earlier, reaching 2,632,914. The growth rate hit 0.43%.

Some 87 patients died of COVID-19 in the Russian capital in the past day versus 84 deaths a day earlier, bringing the death toll to 40,273, the crisis center reports.

As many as 37,779 patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, and the recoveries hit 2,281,792.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 172,468 over the past day, reaching 11,643,393. A day earlier some 137,881 patients recovered.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 79.4% of the total number of those infected.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 748 over the past day to 342,383. A day earlier 704 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate went down to 2.34%, a new low since May 15, 2021, according to the crisis center.