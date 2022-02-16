Erdogan and Zelensky waiting for Putin in Istanbul

16 Feb. 15:40

Turkey is in close contact with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders in order to help ease tensions between the two countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists on the presidential plane on his way back from the United Arab Emirates, Erdogan said he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone to learn about his views on a possible trilateral meeting of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine.

"In our meeting with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, he stated that he is open to a trilateral meeting in Istanbul or Ankara," Erdogan added.

"We will try to follow the issue accordingly. A war bodes no good for the well-being of the region," Anadolu Agency cited him as saying.