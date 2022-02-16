Russia's cross-country skiers win Olympics bronze in men’s team sprint

16 Feb. 16:00

Russian cross-country skiers Alexander Bolshunov and Alexander Terentyev won bronze on Wednesday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in men’s team sprint classic event.

The gold in the race was coined by Norway’s Erik Valnes and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo with the result of 19 minutes 22.99 seconds and the silver was bagged by the Finnish duo of Iivo Niskanen and Joni Maki, who crossed the finish line 2.46 seconds behind the winners of the competition.

This is Bolshunov’s 4th medal of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. He previously won two gold medals - in men’s skiathlon event and in men’s 4x10km relay competition - and one silver in men’s 15km classic race. At the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the Russian cross-country skier won three silver and one bronze medals.

He is also the 2021 World Champion in skiathlon in addition to his six silver and one bronze medals won at the World Championships.

Bolshunov is the first Russian cross-country skier to win the Olympic Games (2022), the World Championship (2021) and the World Cup series.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 9th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics boasting four gold, eight silver and 11 bronze medals (23 in total).

Team Norway tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with 13 gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals (28 in total). Germany is 2nd with 10 gold, six silver and four bronze medals (20 in total). Team USA is in 3rd place with eight gold, seven silver and four bronze medals (19 in total).