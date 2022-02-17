German Airline Company to offer direct flights to Tbilisi

17 Feb. 9:00

German-based Condor airlines will start operating direct flights from Frankfurt to Tbilisi starting May 1 with twice-a-week flights, TAV Georgia, the company operating two airports in Georgia, has revealed.

Condor flights will run on Thursdays and Sundays by Boeing 757 and Airbus 321 aircraft, with the airline already offering ticket sales through its official website.

Condor offers transit flights to around 90 destinations in Europe, Africa and North America. The company operates a fleet of over 50 aircraft.

Two airlines - Lufthansa (Munich) and Eurowings (Dusseldorf, Stuttgart from July 2022) - are currently operating flights from Germany to Tbilisi International Airport. Georgian Airways is also planning to resume flights to Berlin during the summer airline season.