17 Feb. 9:20

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will hold a meeting on February 18, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The two leaders plan to discuss the further development of bilateral relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as topical problems of European security," the statement reads.

On Monday, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian and Belarusian presidents would meet before the end of the week.