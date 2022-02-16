Russia still 9th in medal standings at Olympics after winning four medals on Day 13

16 Feb. 18:00

The Russian national team of athletes finished on Wednesday in 9th place of the overall medal standings following Day 13 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing, winning one silver and three bronze medals.

A total of eight sets of medals were at the stake on February 15 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

ROC biathletes Irina Kazakevich, Kristina Reztsova, Svetlana Mironova and Ulyana Nigmatullina won silver on Wednesday in women’s 4x6km relay.

Cross-country skiers Yulia Stupak and Natalia Nepryaeva won bronze in women’s team sprint classic event. Cross-country skiers Alexander Bolshunov and Alexander Terentyev won bronze in men’s team sprint classic event.

The bronze was also coined for Team ROC by freestyle skier Ilya Burov in aerials.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 9th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics boasting four gold, eight silver and 12 bronze medals (24 in total).

Team Norway tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with 13 gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals (28 in total). Germany is 2nd with 10 gold, six silver and four bronze medals (20 in total). Team USA is in 3rd place with eight gold, seven silver and four bronze medals (19 in total).

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running on February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).