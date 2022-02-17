Putin accepts Bolsonaro's invitation to visit Brazil

17 Feb. 10:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to pay a visit to Brazil. The dates will be agreed via diplomatic channels, as follows from a joint statement uploaded to the Kremlin’s website following Putin’s talks with Brazil’s visiting leader Jair Bolsonaro.

"President Bolsonaro expressed gratitude for the Russian side’s hospitality, displayed during his visit to Moscow, and invited President Putin to pay a visit to Brazil. The invitation was accepted with gratitude. The dates of the visit will be agreed via diplomatic channels," the statement reads.

Putin’s most recent trip to Brazil was in November 2019, when he paid a two-day visit to take part in the summit of the BRICS group of nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

Talks between Putin and Bolsonaro at the Kremlin lasted for about three hours. Unlike at some other international meetings of the Russian president, no additional coronavirus precautions were taken during the talks with the Brazilian counterpart. The two leaders shook hands and were sitting close to each other during the negotiations. At the start of the talks, President Putin called Brazil one of Russia’s leading trade and economic partners in Latin America. President Bolsonaro, for his part, stressed that his visit to Moscow was a signal to the world that bilateral relations of the states have good prospects.