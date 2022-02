17 Feb. 10:20

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Bayramov expressed regret over the news of his colleague's positive test for COVID-19 and wished him a speedy recovery.

The Azerbaijani diplomat also said he would be pleased to see Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Azerbaijan in a short time.