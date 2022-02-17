Second presidential candidate registered in Turkmenistan

17 Feb. 10:40

Turkmenistan’s Central Election Commission has registered a second presidential candidate - Agajan Bekmyradov of the Mary Region.

On February 16, 2022 the Central Election Commission for holding elections and referendums in Turkmenistan met in session to register the deputy chief of the Mary Region, Agajan Bekmyradov, from the Agrarian Party, as a presidential candidate, the CEC’s news release reads.

The CEC chief presented the candidate with a corresponding certificate. Turkmenistan’s election is due on March 12, 2022.