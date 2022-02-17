U.S., Russian aircraft flew perilously close to each other - report

17 Feb. 11:20

U.S. and Russian military aircraft flew dangerously close to each other in three separate weekend incidents over the Mediterranean Sea, including one in which the planes passed within 5 feet, Pentagon officials said.

Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, a Pentagon spokesman, confirmed the encounters Wednesday, describing the Russian actions as “unprofessional intercepts” and saying the US had “made our concerns known to Russian officials through diplomatic channels.”

The Defense Department did not detail the precise location of the incidents or how close the aircraft came to colliding. However, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US defense officials, that the planes came within 5 feet of each other on one occasion.

“While no one was hurt, interactions such as these could result in miscalculations and mistakes that lead to more dangerous outcomes,” said Kafka, adding: “The US will continue to operate safely, professionally and consistent with international law in international waters and airspace. We expect Russia to do the same.”

Russian fighter jets nearly collided with US Navy surveillance aircraft similar to this over the Mediterranean Sea on three separate occasions.

The Journal reported that all three incidents involved Russian Su-35 jet fighters crossing into the flight paths of the American P-8A surveillance plane while in international airspace Friday and Saturday. They were the first such dangerous aerial interaction between the two militaries since 2020, officials told the paper.