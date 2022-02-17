Armenia ready to sign Zangezur transport corridor agreement with Azerbaijan

17 Feb. 11:40

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting that he is ready to sign the necessary documents with Azerbaijan on the construction of the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway.

The politician specified that the technical and design work on the construction of the Armenian section of the railway had already started.



"We hope that soon the agreement document will be prepared and the de jure full-fledged process will begin," Sputnik Armenia cited the prime minister as saying.