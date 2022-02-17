Turkish FM holds talks with Russian, Ukrainian counterparts over phone

17 Feb. 12:00

The Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held separate phone talks with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts and discussed tensions between the two countries, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

In his talk with Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis through peaceful means, and noted that Turkiye is ready to play a mediatory role.

Lavrov, for his part, confirmed that he would participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum II slated for March 11-13 and take part in the foreign ministers’ meeting on Syria in the Astana format.

The Russia-Ukraine tensions were also discussed in the phone call between Cavusoglu and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Both Lavrov and Kuleba also wished quick recovery to Cavusoglu who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.