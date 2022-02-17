Iran says nuclear agreement ‘closer than ever’

17 Feb. 14:00

Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani said that after weeks of intensive talks, they are closer than ever to a deal on its nuclear programme.

“We are closer than ever to an agreement,” Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Our negotiating partners need to be realistic, avoid intransigence and heed lessons of past 4yrs. Time for their serious decisions.”

France on Wednesday said a decision on salvaging Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was just days away and it was now up to Tehran to make the political choice.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the tattered agreement resumed last week after a 10-day hiatus.