Israeli Health Ministry recommends easing more airport restrictions

17 Feb. 14:45

The Israeli Health Ministry recommended easing COVID-19 restrictions as the fifth wave of infections fueled by the Omicron variant continues to recede.

The ministry recommended ending the quarantine requirement for Israeli travelers returning from abroad and the Green Pass vaccine proof required at events.

The ministry’s other recommendations include canceling the requirement for returning travelers to present a COVID test at the airport before boarding a flight to Israel and ending quarantine for unvaccinated children who travel abroad.

Unvaccinated non-Israeli children under age 12 should be allowed to enter if they are accompanied by vaccinated parents, and be required to isolate until they receive a negative test result, the ministry said. Unvaccinated non-Israelis over the age of 12 should not be allowed to enter the country.

The recommendations are still subject to government approval. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday to rule on the recommendations, and reportedly favors lifting most restrictions, Times of Israel reported.

The requirement of wearing protective masks in closed spaces and existing rules for the education system are expected to remain in place.