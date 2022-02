17 Feb. 15:00

The decision on the construction of nuclear power plant will be made before the end of 2022 in Kazakhstan, the country's Vice Minister of Energy Zhandos Nurmagambetov said.

He added that areas in the west of Kazakhstan are considered possible sites for nuclear plant construction.

Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev has numerous times spoken in favor of constructing the nuclear power plant saying it would solve issues arising from increasing electricity consumption in the country.