Russia sending response to U.S. proposals on security guarantees

17 Feb. 15:30

Moscow will send its response to Washington’s proposals on security guarantees later on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on February 17.

"We are about to complete our analysis of the U.S. letter. I expect that in the near future, you will learn how the situation will unfold. At least, we will send a letter to the U.S. today," he said, adding that Russia’s response would be published.

"We believe that it is absolutely necessary to make sure that those members of civil society in our countries who are interested in the matter are able to figure out what is going on and what position each of the parties advocates because otherwise, if kept secret, which is what our colleagues in Washington and Brussels prefer to do, then the public will be overwhelmed with the lies and outright propaganda that have been filling the media space in terms of developments in Europe, and on the border between Russia and Ukraine," the Russian top diplomat emphasized.