Azerbaijan MPs to visit Yerevan

17 Feb. 15:45

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) MPs will visit Yerevan, according to the website of the National Assembly of Armenia.

The meetings of the Bureau and the Committees of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Yerevan on February 21-22.

Members of the parliaments of the Eastern Partnership countries and the European Parliament will take part in the meetings. The visit of the members of the European Parliament, as well as the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Ukraine, and Georgia to Yerevan is planned.

The meetings of the Committee on Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy and on Energy Security, on Economic Integration, on Legal Approximation and Convergence with EU Policies and on Social Affairs, Employment, Education, Culture and Civil Society will be held at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex on February 22.