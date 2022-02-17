Baku to host meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission

17 Feb. 16:15

Azerbaijan's Baku will host the 20th anniversary meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in April-May 2022, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and the co-chair of the Commission from the Russian side, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk said during a video conference.

According to the meeting, the Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum is an important platform for the development of interregional relations.

The sides also stated that the 11th forum is scheduled to be held in the second half of 2022.