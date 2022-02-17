97-year-old Pyatigorsk resident recovered from covid

17 Feb. 16:35

A 97-year-old patient has been discharged from hospital in Pyatigorsk the Ministry of Health of the Stavropol Territory reported, specifying that she coped with the coronavirus in a week.

Doctors note that the patient's optimistic mood, the confidence that the disease will be defeated, hastened the recovery.

According to doctors, this behaviour model has a positive effect on immunity, which is very important during illness.

Currently, about 15% of covid beds remain free in the region; over the past day, 1,821 Stavropol residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus.