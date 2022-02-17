Armenia plans to remove some of Covid-19 restrictions

17 Feb. 16:45

The Armenian Ministry of Health is revising the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said at a press briefing on Thursday.

"At the moment our team of experts is analyzing what changes we should enforce from March 1. Next week we will announce which restrictions will remain in force and which will be removed," she said.

Avanesyan said that all the restrictions are temporary, being aimed at solving certain problems and achieving certain goals.

Starting from January 22 unvaccinated citizens and those with negative covid-19 test cannot visit public places and events in Armenia.

Earlier, the government reduced the period of self-isolation from 14 calendar days to 7 days for vaccinated citizens and to 10 days for non-vaccinated.