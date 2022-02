17 Feb. 17:00

Regular direct flights between Azerbaijan and Iran will be resumed in early March this year, according to the Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways.

Starting from March 4 Buta Airways resumes flights between Baku and Tehran, which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Special flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Tehran Airport and back will be operated once a week - on Fridays.