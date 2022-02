17 Feb. 17:10

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the date of Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey to meet with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has not been set yet.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman stressed that the date of the talks is being coordinated through diplomatic channels.

"No, the date of the visit has not been set, it is being coordinated through diplomatic channels", RIA Novosti quoted Peskov.