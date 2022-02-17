Stoltenberg: NATO continues diplomatic measures for a settlement in Ukraine

17 Feb. 17:35

NATO countries continue diplomatic efforts for the settlemenet of the situation around Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, noting that so far there are no signs of de-escalation.

"The allies continue strong diplomatic efforts to resolve a serious crisis. Despite Moscow's statements, we see no signs of de-escalation", he said at a press conference following the meeting of the Alliance's defense ministers.

Stoltenberg explained that NATO provides Ukraine with instructors, military equipment, intelligence data and significant financial assistance.