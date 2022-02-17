Olympics in Beijing: Day 14 results

17 Feb. 19:30

On Thursday, February 17, Beijing hosted Day 14 of the Winter Olympics Games. A total of six sets of medals were at the stake today.

Russian Anna Shcherbakova won the gold medal in the individual figure skating tournament with 255.95 points. Another athlete from Russia Alexandra Trusova (251.73) won the silver medal. She landed five quadruple jumps in a free skate program for the first time in history. Nobody has been able to do it before. Bronze went to Japanese Kaori Sakamoto (233.13). Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva fell twice during the free program and took fourth place.

Norway currently leads the overall medal standings with 14 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze medals. Germany is in second place with 10 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze medals, the United States is in third with 8 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze medals.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is 9th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics. The Russians have 5 gold, 9 silver and 12 bronze medals.