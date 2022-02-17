Russian Foreign Ministry: "Invasion" of Ukraine is not planned

17 Feb. 20:32

The Russian Foreign Ministry says there is no "Russian invasion" of Ukraine and there are no plans.

"There is no 'Russian invasion' of Ukraine, which the United States and its allies have been declaring at the official level since last fall and it is not planned, therefore statements about Russia's "responsibility for the escalation" can be regarded as an attempt to put pressure on and devalue Russia's proposals. on security guarantees", the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also pointed out that "the reference in this context to Russian obligations under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum has nothing to do with the intra-Ukrainian conflict and does not apply to circumstances resulting from the action of internal factors there."

"The loss of territorial integrity by the Ukrainian state is the result of the processes that have taken place within it," the ministry stated.