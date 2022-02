17 Feb. 20:55

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin has not yet announced when the head of state will announce the message to the Federal Assembly.

"We will inform you in a timely manner", TASS quoted the Kremlin spokesman.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had begun meetings to prepare for the Adress to the Federal Assembly. In turn, Peskov noted that the decision will be made taking into account the situation with the coronavirus in the country.