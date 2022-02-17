Biden not to call Putin

17 Feb. 21:25

US President Joe Biden told reporters that he has no plans to talk to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin yet.

"I have no plans to call Putin right now", TASS quoted the head of the White House as saying.

Let us remind you that on February 12, Presidents of Russia and the United States Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden held a telephone conversation. The heads of state discussed the situation around Ukraine for about an hour. During the conversation, the American leader warned Putin that "continuing the invasion" of Ukraine would result in serious costs for Moscow and weaken Russia's position.