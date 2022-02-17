Putin orders to reduce inflation and increase the income of Russians by at least 2.5%

17 Feb. 22:25

Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that effective measures be taken to reduce inflation, as well as to achieve economic growth and increase the income of citizens at a meeting on economic issues on Thursday.

"Nevertheless, effective measures must be taken to reduce inflation in our country, and of course, there is a significant role for both the Government and the Central Bank, which maintains a responsible approach to the implementation of monetary policy", the president said.

According to Putin, it is important to coordinate the efforts of the Central Bank and the government, "to aim such joint work at eliminating external and internal factors of inflation, taking into account the impact on business and investment activity"..

"In Russia, the growth of consumer prices amounted to 8.7% in annual terms, which is significantly higher than the established target. It must be said that the situation is not much better in the so-called developed market economies in January", he said.

The President said that in 2022, "the real disposable income of citizens should increase by at least 2.5%". "Such guidelines have already been set before the government, and this task must be solved", Putin stressed.

He added that the increase in citizens' incomes should be based primarily on economic growth, and not on social support measures.