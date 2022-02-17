Blinken invites Lavrov to meet in Europe

17 Feb. 22:40

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to meet in Europe next week. Today, he announced this at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the implementation of the Minsk agreements to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"Earlier today, I sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov inviting him to meet in Europe next week, following our talks in recent weeks, to discuss steps we can take to resolve this crisis," Blinken said.

According to the head of the American foreign policy department, Washington also offers Moscow to hold "meetings within the framework of the Russia-NATO Council and the OSCE Permanent Council". "These meetings could become the basis for a summit of key leaders in the context of de-escalation to reach mutual understanding on our mutual security concerns," RIA Novosti quoted him.