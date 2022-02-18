Biden: Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen in next several days

18 Feb. 9:20

U.S. President Joe Biden said that he believes Russia will invade Ukraine in the next several days, noting that Russia has added more troops to the border.

“Yes, I do,” Biden told reporters when asked if Russia will go through with the invasion. “My sense is it will happen within the next several days.”

He said the threat of a Russian invasion is “very high,” The Hill reported.

Biden said that he does not intend to hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The last time the two spoke was Saturday. “I have no plans to call Putin right now,” the president said. When asked if he believes a diplomatic resolution is still possible, Biden said “yes.”