Marseille beat Qarabag 3-1 in UEFA Conference League

18 Feb. 10:20

Olympique Marseille claimed a 3-1 victory over Qarabag on Thursday in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round playoff.

Playing at the Stade de Marseille, Arkadiusz Milik netted twice for the French club in the 41st and 48th minutes.

Kady Iuri Borges Malinowski, commonly known as Kady, scored for the Azerbaijani side in the 85th minute.

Dimitri Payet put the ball into Qarabag's net in stoppage time.

In another match of the day, Leicester City defeated Randers 4-1 at King Power Stadium.

The Foxes' goals came from Wilfred Ndidi, Harvey Barnes, Patson Daka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall while Vito Hammershoj-Mistratis produced a goal for the Danish club.

All second-leg matches will take place a week after the first on Feb. 24.