EU has 'very tough package' of sanctions on Russia ready

18 Feb. 11:00

EU officials have prepared a “very tough package” of sanctions against Russia that would be immediately proposed to EU foreign ministers if Russia invades Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned.

Speaking to reporters after an informal meeting on the Ukrainian crisis that EU leaders held on the margins of the European Union-African Union Summit, Borrell expressed serious worries about “heavy shelling, bombing and fighting” from the frontline between Ukraine and Russia, implying that Russia might stage a false flag attack in order to justify its aggression against Ukraine.

He insisted that the EU prefers a diplomatic solution to the conflict, but added that the EU has prepared a “full package of sanctions” against Russia in consultation with the US and other partners.

“If there is an aggression (against Ukraine), I will immediately call the Foreign Affairs Council to propose a package of sanctions, and I am sure we will have the unanimity required,” said Borrell.