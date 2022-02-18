Russia expects U.S. to seriously study Moscow’s response to Washington’s reply

18 Feb. 11:40

Russia hopes for the US side’s profound and serious analysis of Moscow’s response to a US paper on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said. His comments were broadcast on Rossiya-24 television.

"We hope that the consideration of our written response will be profound and serious," he said.

Vershinin stressed that Russia has the sovereign right to worry about its national security and to deploy troops on its territory wherever necessary to defend the state.

"We are now looking at our partners in Western countries and expect that they will tone down this hysteria regarding Russia’s intentions in the region," he said.

Russia favors a diplomatic solution of the situation around Ukraine, Vershinin said. "I believe in diplomacy, and I am glad that our partners also believe in diplomacy. Undoubtedly, we should do everything we can to find a diplomatic, peaceful solution to this internal Ukrainian crisis," he said.