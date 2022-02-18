Russian freestyle skier wins Olympics bronze in ski-cross event

18 Feb. 12:40

Russian freestyle skier Sergey Ridzik won bronze on Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in the men’s ski-cross competition.

The gold went to Switzerland’s Ryan Regez and the silver was coined by his teammate Alex Fiva. Erik Mobaerg of Sweden finished 4th in the big final of the ski-cross competition.

Ridzik is 29 years old and he also holds the bronze medal in the ski-cross competition at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 9th in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics boasting five gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals (27 in total).

Team Norway tops the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings with 14 gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals (31 in total). Germany is 2nd with 10 gold, seven silver and five bronze medals (22 in total). Team USA is in 3rd place with eight gold, eight silver and five bronze medals (21 in total).