Turkey reports 92,406 new COVID-19 cases

18 Feb. 13:00

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 92,406 in the past 24 hours, and 258 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 17.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 103,988 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. It also added that 465,563 tests were conducted over the past day, Hurriyet reported.



The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 144.5 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021.



More than 57.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.6 million have been fully vaccinated.



The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 26.5 million.