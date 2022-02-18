Azerbaijan and Serbia cancel visa regime

18 Feb. 16:30

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the Law "On approval of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on mutual abolition of visa requirements for persons holding civil passports".

According to the document, the law "On approval of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on mutual abolition of visa requirements for persons holding civil passports", signed on October 11, 2021 in Belgrade, has been approved.