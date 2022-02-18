Russian FM urges West to participate in honest dialogue on security

18 Feb. 17:00

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with the RT TV channel stated that Moscow will insist on the US and NATO fulfilling their security obligations and promises given to Russia in this sphere.

"I reiterate, we are interested in explaining to our American colleagues and all their NATO allies in the most detailed way possible that we cannot be satisfied with promises," TASS cited him as saying.

Moreover, since written obligations by the heads of state and government requiring NATO members to fully consider our interests not to mention verbal guarantees that Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly mentioned, apparently, are worth nothing. This is not the way to do this," Lavrov said, adding that Russia would aspire for everything to be done in an honest fashion.