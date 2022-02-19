DPR announces general mobilization

19 Feb. 10:05

On Saturday, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, announced a general mobilization.

“I urge fellow reservist countrymen to come to the military commissariats. Today I signed a decree on general mobilization,” he said in a televised address to the local population.

In recent days, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission notes intensification of shelling in the Donbass. More than 6 500 people, including 2 500 children, were evacuated to the Rostov region from the DPR.