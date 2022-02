19 Feb. 10:20

Over the past 24 hours, 13,288 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Georgia.

According to the StopCov official website, the total number of infected people has reached 1,539,493.

During the day, 21,183 people recovered, 51 patients died.

In 24 hours, 47,640 tests were made in Georgia, the share of infected people among tested is 27.89%.

16 people are in quarantine, 5,703 are being observed in hospitals, and 964 remain in COVID hotels.