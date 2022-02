19 Feb. 10:45

On Saturday, in central Turkey, a bus accident occurred, as a result of which at least five people died.

According to the local TV channel A Haber, the accident took place on the highway between the settlements of Aksaray and Konya. The bus went off the road and overturned.

As a result of the accident, five people died, 26 people were injured. All victims were taken to the nearest hospitals.

The Russian Embassy in Turkey reports that there were no Russians on the tourist bus.