Putin, Macron to hold telephone conversation

19 Feb. 11:55

The Kremlin announced a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The leaders' conversation is to take place on Sunday, the corresponding telephone session is on Putin's schedule, the press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov, informed.

Earlier, the Macron administration reported that on Saturday, the French leader will have a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and on Sunday, with Vladimir Putin.