19 Feb. 12:20

On Saturday, Deputy Head of Russian EMERCOM Viktor Yatsutsenko said that temporary accommodation centers had been prepared in 7 Russian regions to receive the population evacuated from the DPR and LPR. The capital of Abkhazia is also ready to receive refugees.

At present, the main load on the reception of refugees fell on the Rostov region. The Moscow, Voronezh, Kursk, Oryol, Belgorod and Bryansk regions, as well as the Krasnodar Territory, are also ready to accommodate citizens.

Kuban is ready to receive 20,000 people, Kursk region - 1,500 people, Voronezh - 4,500, Belgorod - 400 people, Moscow, Oryol and Bryansk - 500 people each.