Azerbaijan conducts sudden check of Navy’s combat readiness

Azerbaijan's First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the country's army, Colonel-General Kerim Veliyev, conducted a sudden check of the combat readiness of the Naval Forces.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the ships’ crews were raised on an alarm signal and brought to a state of combat readiness. The practical skills of commanders in making quick decisions were tested, as well as combat and tactical-special training of personnel.

Veliyev was informed in detail about combat training. He visited the Hydrographic Department, the Naval Training Center, where he inquired about the organization of the military service.