19 Feb. 13:00

The Russian airline S7 Airlines will operate the first flight between Yekaterinburg and Fergana on February 23.

According to the press service of Yekaterinburg Koltsovo Airport, flights to the new destination will be operated once a week - on Wednesdays. The route will be served using a 164-seat Airbus A320neo. The flight duration is three hours.

Between Yekaterinburg and Ferghana, flights are currently operated by Ural Airlines.