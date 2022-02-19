Another mining farm closes in Almaty

19 Feb. 13:15

Law enforcement officers in Almaty found another mining farm.

Employees of the department of the Financial Monitoring Agency for Almaty together with the city prosecutor's office managed to detect an illegal mining farm. The farm was located on the territory of the Industrial zone of Almaty.

"During the search, with the authorization of the investigating court, mining farms were installed in 6 containers, in which more than 700 pieces of equipment with an encryption complex for the extraction of digital cryptocurrency were found and seized," the press service of the Financial Monitoring Agency of the Republic informs.