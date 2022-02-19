Europe runs out of gas pumped in summer

19 Feb. 13:45

European gas storage facilities are 32% full, with less than 5% of the gas purchased during the summer season left in them.

"The overall level of UGS occupancy in Europe is 32%. Underground storage facilities in Germany are empty by more than 2/3, France - by almost 3/4," Gazprom informed on Saturday.

Usually, gas extraction from European gas storage facilities continues up to March - mid-April.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, as of February 17, the volume of gas in the European UGS facilities is 21% less compared to the previous year.