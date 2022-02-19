New EU sanctions to hit Russia’s energy sector

19 Feb. 14:14

If a war with Ukraine breaks out, the EU will expand sanctions against Russia. New restrictions will affect the energy sector, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said.

"We have already agreed on tough sanctions against Russia, which will include restrictions on the energy high-tech sector,” she said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

At the same time, the head of the EC admitted that in the near future, the EU will not be able to replace Russian gas supplies with LNG, including from the United States. Von der Leyen indicated that Russia currently supplies 40% of all gas purchased by the EU.

The conflict in Ukraine is "created by Russia," she continued. The EU and NATO will maintain full unity on the situation around Ukraine, the head of the EC stressed. She called the current situation "the darkest days of Europe after the Cold War."

"The EU and NATO remain fully united and will remain united in response to Russian threats," von der Leyen said. In her opinion, the events of these days "may completely change the world order."

"The European Council will be convened within (several) hours if it is necessary to make a political decision if Russia strikes or starts a war against Ukraine," the head of the EC concluded.