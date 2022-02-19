Zakharova: West condones Kiev’s crimes ignoring situation in Donbass

19 Feb. 14:20

Western countries will become accomplices in "crimes against humanity" committed by Ukraine if they continue to ignore the plight of the inhabitants of Donbass, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Have you noticed how abruptly the entire Western community forgot about human rights? How they forgot the magic words that allowed them to violate the laws of sovereign countries and international law - "civilian population", "infrastructure that provides life support", "old people and children", " women and girls", "providing access for humanitarian organizations and journalists" and so on," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Saturday.